हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: CBI officer Manish Kumar Sinha moves SC against transfer

A CBI officer, who was probing the FIR lodged against Special Director Rakesh Asthana, on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of his transfer to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Nov 19, 2018, 17:46 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Fire in Delhi's cloth factory; 4 dead

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close