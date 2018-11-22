हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Centre approves building, development of Kartarpur corridor

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. In a landmark decision, the Cabinet on Thursday approved the building and development of the Kartarpur corridor from Gurdaspur district's Dera Baba Nanak to the International Border (IB) with Pakistan. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 22, 2018, 17:22 PM IST
