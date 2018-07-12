हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Chandigarh teens make, distribute free sanitary pads for girls living in slum

Inspired by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's movie 'Padman', two Chandigarh based teenagers have started a hygiene campaign, 'spot free', for girls living in slum areas of the city.

Jul 12, 2018, 17:40 PM IST
