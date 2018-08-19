हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Chennai's 3-year-old P Sanjana shoots 1,111 arrows for Guinness World Record

Chennai's 3-year-old P Sanjana shoots 1,111 arrows for Guinness World Record. P Sanjana took three and a half hours to finish this target. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 19, 2018, 18:04 PM IST
