हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Child dies after falling in gutter

A child in Gujarat's Surat died after falling in sewer. Police has recovered the dead body of child. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 17:14 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Watch top headlines of the day, July 16th, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close