5W1H: CM Kejriwal warns principal of Delhi school where KG students were detained in basement

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday visited the school where 16 kindergarten students were allegedly confined in the basement for non-payment of fee.

Jul 12, 2018, 17:50 PM IST
