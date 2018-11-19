हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: CM Yogi targets Rahul Gandhi on his Mandir visits

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took potshots at Rahul Gandhi over the Congress president's temple visits. Adityanath said that Rahul Gandhi visited temples, but knelt down there as if it were a Mosque.

Nov 19, 2018, 17:24 PM IST
Next
Video

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, November 19, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close