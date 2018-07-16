हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Congress is the worst communal party, says Prakash Javadekar

"The Congress is the worst communal party. It has always done communal politics. What Rahul Gandhi has said is against the spirit of the Constitution and against every principle of democracy," Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

Jul 16, 2018, 18:10 PM IST
