5W1H: Congress leader announces Rs 5 lakh for 'cutting off'' BJP MLA Ram Kadam's tongue

Congress leader and a former Maharashtra minister Subodh Saoji on Thursday allegedly announced a reward for anyone who "cuts off the tongue" of BJP MLA Ram Kadam, whose "would abduct the girl a boy has liked" statement triggered a huge controversy.

Sep 07, 2018, 18:08 PM IST
