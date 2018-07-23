हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Congress says Rahul Gandhi will be PM face for 2019, CWC authorises him to forge alliances

The Congress said Rahul Gandhi will be its prime ministerial face for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with the extended Congress Working Committee authorising him to forge alliances with "like-minded" political parties to take on the ruling BJP.

Jul 23, 2018, 18:06 PM IST
