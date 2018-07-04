हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Congress social media executive booked for harassment

A Congress social media wing member has been booked for sexual harassment on a complaint by a former colleague. The woman had alleged that the man would make her uncomfortable in office through inappropriate gestures.

Jul 04, 2018, 18:56 PM IST
