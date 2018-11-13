हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Congress termed Dassault CEO interview as ‘Manufactured Lies’

The Congress today said that the interview of Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Officer Eric Trappier was a lie. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 13, 2018, 18:16 PM IST
