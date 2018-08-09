हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Controversy over Dalai Lama's statement in a programme in Goa

Addressing a question raised by a student in Goa, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said Jawaharlal Nehru had a self-centred attitude to become India's first prime minister even though Mahatma Gandhi was in favour of Muhammad Ali Jinnah taking the top post at that time.

Aug 09, 2018, 19:16 PM IST
