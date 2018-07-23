हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Couple killed, 3 children injured as roof collapses in Delhi’s Dwarka

A couple died and their three children sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed at Hari Vihar near the Kakrola dairy area in Dwarka, Delhi, early on Monday morning.

Jul 23, 2018, 17:12 PM IST
