5W1H: Dalit groom takes out wedding procession in UP’s Kasganj to defy caste prejudice

This was no ordinary baraat. 150 policemen, including senior officers, were part of a Dalit man's wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Sanjay Jatav, a law student who won a fight with upper caste men and the district administration for his right to take a baraat to his wedding, was finally able to ride a horse-drawn carriage to marry 18-year-old Sheetal in Kasganj. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 17:32 PM IST
