हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Damages worth Rs 10 lakh found in bungalow vacated by Akhilesh Yadav

A probe by the Public Works Department (PWD) has revealed that the damages at Akhilesh Yadav's government bungalow in Lucknow, which he vacated in June, cost Rs 10 lakh to the state exchequer.

Aug 02, 2018, 18:34 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Encounter in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, notorious gangster Saddam Hussein arrested

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close