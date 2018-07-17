हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat issues fatwa against Nida Khan

Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat issues fatwa against Nida Khan, who raised her concerns against halala. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 17, 2018, 17:42 PM IST
