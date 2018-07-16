हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Delhi air hostess 'commits suicide', family claims murder

Anissia Batra was in her 40s and worked with a German airline Lufthansa. She allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house on Friday. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 17:38 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Dalit groom takes out wedding procession in UP’s Kasganj to defy caste prejudice

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close