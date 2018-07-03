हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Delhi police finds register; links deaths with occult practices

Delhi police has found a register which hints at some steps of occult practices in connection with the death of 11 family members in Burari. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 03, 2018, 17:44 PM IST
