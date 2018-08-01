हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Don't share Aadhaar number on social media, says UIDAI

Days after TRAI chief's Aadhaar dare created a flutter, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today asked people not to share publicly their 12-digit identifier on Internet and social media, or pose such challenges to others.

Aug 01, 2018, 17:50 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Amid Assam NRC draft row, Mamata Banerjee meets top politicos in Delhi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close