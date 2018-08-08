हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Encounter for second consecutive day in Jammu and Kashmir, 2 terrorists killed

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. Encounter for second consecutive day took place in Jammu and Kashmir where 2 terrorists were killed. Watch this video for more information.

Aug 08, 2018, 18:18 PM IST
