5W1H: Encounter in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, notorious gangster Saddam Hussein arrested

An encounter broke out in the early hours of Thursday between police and a criminal of Neeraj Bhanja gang in New Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area near Millennium depot.

Aug 02, 2018, 18:26 PM IST
