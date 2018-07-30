हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) released

The final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released on Monday in which out of a total of 3.29 crore people, names of 2,89,83,677 (two crore eighty nine lakh, eighty three thousand six hundred and seventy seven) people have been included.

Jul 30, 2018, 17:38 PM IST
