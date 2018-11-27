हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Former PM Manmohan Singh advice's PM Modi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he should exercise restraint while visiting the states not ruled by the BJP. Mr Singh said it was obligatory for the prime minister of the country to refrain from using terse language.

Nov 27, 2018, 17:38 PM IST
