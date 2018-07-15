हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
5W1H: Google engineer mob lynched over rumors of child-lifting spread in WhatsApp

A Google engineer was mob lynched over rumors of child-lifting spread in WhatsApp in Karnataka. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 15, 2018, 18:28 PM IST
