5W1H: Hardik Patel jailed for 2 years for violence during 2015 Patidar agitation

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has been sent to jail for two years in connection with a case of vandalism at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Rushikesh Patel's office in Visnagar during 2015 Patidar protests.

Jul 25, 2018, 19:30 PM IST
