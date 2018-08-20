हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Heavy rains cause floods, landslides in Kodagu, Karnataka

Heavy rain leading to landslides and flooding continued to lash Karnataka's Kodagu district. Kodagu is one of the districts in the southern state worst hit by the south-west monsoon rains since June first week.

Aug 20, 2018, 17:28 PM IST
