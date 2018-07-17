हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: I stand with last person in line, regardless of religion, caste: Rahul Gandhi

Breaking his silence on the Bharatiya Janata Party‘s allegations that “Congres is a Muslims’ party”, Rahul Gandhi said that he stands with the persecuted and marginalised regardless of their religion or caste. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the party president, in a poetic manner, said, “I stand with the last person in the line. The exploited, marginalised and the persecuted. Their religion, caste or beliefs matter little to me.”

Jul 17, 2018, 17:54 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Mayawati sacks Jai Prakash Singh for his remarks against Rahul Gandhi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close