5W1H: In Maharashtra, milk farmers protest; supply may hit

Milk supply in Maharashtra was badly hit after thousands of farmers launched a protest on Monday, demanding better price and subsidy of Rs. 5 per litre. Tankers supplying milk to major cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and others were blocked early morning leading to sudden crisis.

Jul 16, 2018, 17:24 PM IST
