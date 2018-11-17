हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Increased controversy over Namaz in Taj Mahal: Women performed puja-aarti, sprinkled Ganga jal

Despite the order of the Supreme Court, the controversy started after the prayers on November 13 after the prayers in Taj Mahal. After the announcement of the National Bajrang Dal, three women worshiped and performed puja on Saturday in the Taj Mahal campus.

Nov 17, 2018, 17:24 PM IST
