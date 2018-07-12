हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: India will turn into a "Hindu Pakistan" if BJP comes back into power, said Shashi Tharoor

India will turn into a “Hindu Pakistan” if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes back into power after 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday, sparking a controversial row.

Jul 12, 2018, 18:18 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: CM Kejriwal warns principal of Delhi school where KG students were detained in basement

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close