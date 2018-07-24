हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Indian deposits in Swiss Banks fell by 80% under Modi govt

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the deposits by Indians in Swiss banks in 2017 have decreased by 34.5 per cent as compared to 2016. He added that the deposits came down by 80 per cent under the Modi government since 2014.

Jul 24, 2018, 19:10 PM IST
