5W1H: J&K cops pose as stone pelters to nab accused, use toys guns to scare off others

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Friday adopted a fresh strategy of nabbing stone pelters by planting its men among them at historic Jama Masjid downtown to arrest the real culprits in action.

Sep 08, 2018, 18:36 PM IST
