5W1H: J&K separatist leaders call for bandh on Burhan Wani's 2nd death anniversary

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Kashmir where a bandh is been called on Burhan Wani's 2nd death anniversary. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 08, 2018, 17:30 PM IST
