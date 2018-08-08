हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Kanwariyas turn violent, smash car after it accidentally brushed past them in Delhi's Moti Nagar

A group of Kanwariyas turned violent and smashed a vehicle after it accidentally brushed past them. The incident took place in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area. Watch this video for more information.

Aug 08, 2018, 18:36 PM IST
