हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Kerala girl expelled from madrassa for wearing bindi in a short film

A Kerala girl has been expelled from madrassa for wearing bindi in a short film. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 07, 2018, 18:00 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: 19 people accused in gang rape of a minor girl in Bihar

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close