5W1H: Lalu Yadav denied bail extension; orders him to surrender by 30th August

The Jharkhand High Court has asked Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav to surrender before it by August 30.

Aug 24, 2018, 18:52 PM IST
