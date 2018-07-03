हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Man held for raping an 8-year old girl in Bhatinda

A man has been held for raping an 8-year old girl in Bhatinda. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 03, 2018, 18:16 PM IST
