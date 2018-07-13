हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Man takes model hostage and threatens to kill her in Bhopal

It is learnt that the woman returned to Bhopal two months back from Mumbai where she reportedly knew the accused. The man - Rohit - then began calling her frequently and when she stopped answering his calls, he reached her house on Friday morning, entered, and locked it from inside.

Jul 13, 2018, 17:12 PM IST
