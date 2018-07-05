हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Mandatory drug tests for all government employees in Punjab

In a major crackdown on the drug problem plaguing the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a mandatory dope test for all government employees including the police personnel.

Jul 05, 2018, 19:02 PM IST
