5W1H: Many people homeless after severe Cyclone Gaja in Tamil Nadu

At least 35 people were killed and over 82,000 others were affected after Cyclone ‘Gaja’ hit the Tamil Nadu coast early Friday. The cyclonic storm ripped through Nagapattinam, uprooting trees and snapping power lines in coastal districts. The rescued people have been sheltered in 471 relief centers in six districts including Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur.

Nov 17, 2018, 17:30 PM IST
Video

