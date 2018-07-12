हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Mayor Alok Sharma sat on a chair in the middle of a waterlogged road in MP

Heavy rains lashed parts of Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital, where major water-logging created hardships for the people. Mayor Alok Sharma sat on a chair in the middle of a waterlogged road near Saifia College in the city today to take stock of the situation.

Jul 12, 2018, 17:44 PM IST
