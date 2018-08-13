हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Medical board formed to investigate other girls of shelter home

Two people were arrested in a case related to the death of two girls from Patna's 'Aasra' shelter home in Bihar who died under mysterious circumstances.A medical board has been constituted to investigate the matter.

Aug 13, 2018, 17:40 PM IST
