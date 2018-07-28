हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Militants abduct a SPO in Pulwama's Tral

Militants have abducted a policeman in Pulwama's Tral. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 28, 2018, 17:30 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: PM Modi to visit Lucknow and lay foundation to several projects

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close