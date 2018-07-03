हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Mob lynching is a crime, each state must check cow vigilantism, says SC

Mob lynching is a crime and each state must take the responsibility to check the violence of cow vigilantes, said Supreme Court. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 03, 2018, 18:00 PM IST
