5W1H: Modi government to oppose 'nikah halala' in Supreme Court

The government would oppose in the Supreme Court the practice of 'nikah halala', which allows a man to remarry his divorced wife, when the top court examines its legal validity in the coming days, a senior Law Ministry functionary said on Friday.

Jun 30, 2018, 17:32 PM IST
