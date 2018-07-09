हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Mother and her 2-year old tortured in UP's Bareilly

A mother and her 2-year old was tortured in UP's Bareilly and no one came to their rescue. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 09, 2018, 17:38 PM IST
