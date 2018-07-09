हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Munna Bajrangi shot dead inside Baghpat jail

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath immediately suspended four people, including the Baghpat Jailer after Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside Baghpat Jail ahead of his appearance in court. He has also ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Jul 09, 2018, 17:16 PM IST
Next
Video

Badhir News: India's SC upholds death sentence for Nirbhaya’s rapists

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close