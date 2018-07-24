हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Muslim man thrashed in court premises for seeking to marry Hindu woman

In a shocking incident, a Muslim man was beaten up by a mob on Monday afternoon at a Ghaziabad court. His 'crime' was seeking to marry a Hindu lady which didn't go down well with a group of people. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Jul 24, 2018, 18:50 PM IST
5W1H: 28-year-old Akbar Khan was allegedly beaten to death by an agitated mob

