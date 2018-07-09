हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Narendra Modi is PM because Congress preserved democracy for 70 years, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s attack on the grand old party. Talking to mediapersons at a function in Mumbai, the veteran leader said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Modi could become the Prime Minister of the country because the Congress preserved democracy.

Jul 09, 2018, 17:18 PM IST
